What is Holiday Engagement about? Where can I watch it?

The holiday season has inspired some great works of cinema, from It’s a Wonderful Life to Home Alone. For many people, however, there’s nothing more festive than staying home with a sugary Hallmark movie – and Holiday Engagement is a great example.

Advertisement

First broadcast in 2011 on the Hallmark Channel, Holiday Engagement tells the story of Hilary (Bonnie Somerville), a jilted lover who hires an actor to impersonate her fiancé to impress her family over the holiday period.

The movie is available to stream in the US, and to digitally purchase in the UK. If you haven’t already had your fill of dewy-eyed Christmas cheer with recent Netflix hits like The Princess Switch and A Christmas Prince, then it might be the right time to revisit Holiday Engagement.

Find out all the details below…

What is Holiday Engagement about?

The festive season is fast approaching, and Hilary has been dumped by her fiancé. Faced with the prospect of disapproval from her overbearing parents, she posts an advert online looking for someone to pose as her betrothed.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Out-of-work actor David (Jordan Bridges) takes up the offer, and the ruse begins.

But, inevitably, the Christmas magic starts to set in, and Hilary and David start to wonder their fake romance couldn’t turn into something wonderfully real…

Who stars in Holiday Engagement?

Hallmark movies have never been known for their star factor, but there are a few recognisable faces among Holiday Engagement’s ranks. Somerville is best known for her work in television – she was a regular on the seminal cop drama NYPD Blue and played Ross’s girlfriend Mona on Friends.

Hilary’s mother is played by Shelley Long, who rose to fame playing Dianne Chambers on the hit sitcom Cheers, and her sister is played by Haylie Duff (the sister of Hilary Duff, best known for her roles in 7th Heaven and Lizzie McGuire).

Bridges has since gone on to star in the other Hallmark made-for-TV films, Christmas at Holly Lodge and True Love Blooms.

Is there a trailer for Holiday Engagement?

Yes! You can check it out below – but be warned, the two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer gives away a lot of information about Holiday Engagement’s plot…

Where can I watch it?

In America, Holiday Engagement is currently streaming on Netflix. You can watch it here.

Advertisement

The film is not currently available to stream in the UK. However, a digital copy is available to buy on iTunes for £7.99.