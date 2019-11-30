When is Legally Blonde 3 released?

Calling Gemini vegetarians everywhere: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer have officially announced that Reese Witherspoon will return to the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3.

Advertisement

Not much has been said at this point, so we don’t know if Emmett will still be in the picture or if Elle will have a new dog, like Bruiser the Chihuahua.

When is Legally Blonde 3 coming out?

It’s currently set to hit cinemas on 8th May 2020, pushed back from its initial release date of 14th February.

It’s expected to be a cinematic release, rather than a streaming exclusive or even a home video release like its direct-to-DVD predecessor Legally Blondes. In fact, Witherspoon’s been quite busy lately, with Big Little Lies (on Sky Atlantic) and The Morning Show (on Apple TV+).

What is Legally Blonde 3 about?

Nothing about the film’s plot has been mentioned. The first film, Legally Blonde (2001), revolved around a fashion student transferring to law school to win back her ex-boyfriend.

The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), saw her fired from a legal practice before pursuing her own interests in Washington, DC. At the end, it was indicated that Elle had business with the White House, which may very well be incorporated into Legally Blonde 3. Alternatively, it might be a soft reboot with Elle now a senior or even a managing partner at a law firm in the capital.

Who stars in Legally Blonde 3?

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed to be reprising her role (Elle Woods) after 17 years, as well as suggested that multiple cast members from the previous two films could also be coming back.

This could include Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge or Selma Blair. The only other people confirmed to return are Alanna Ubach (Serena) and Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), the latter of whom hasn’t acted in about 10 years.

Is there a trailer for Legally Blonde 3?

If the film’s still on track, we might see something soon or a bit after Christmas. The original release date of Valentine’s Day could be an attractive time for MGM to release a trailer, but otherwise, we have no idea.

Advertisement

Legally Blonde 3 will be released on 8th May 2020.