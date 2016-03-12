It's a sad day for the world of film and Gemini vegetarians. Reese Witherspoon has paid tribute to her Legally Blonde canine co-star, Moonie, who has passed away aged 18.

The actress, who played Elle Woods opposite Moonie's pup Bruiser in the hit 2001 film and it's 2003 follow-up Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, took to Instagram to share her memories, describing him as "a sweet little Chihuahua who was very loved."