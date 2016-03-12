RIP Bruiser Woods. Reese Witherspoon pays tribute to her Legally Blonde co-star
Elle Woods' pup has passed away aged 18
Published: Saturday, 12 March 2016 at 10:53 am
It's a sad day for the world of film and Gemini vegetarians. Reese Witherspoon has paid tribute to her Legally Blonde canine co-star, Moonie, who has passed away aged 18.
The actress, who played Elle Woods opposite Moonie's pup Bruiser in the hit 2001 film and it's 2003 follow-up Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, took to Instagram to share her memories, describing him as "a sweet little Chihuahua who was very loved."
"I will never forget all the days we spent together... I'm sure his tail is wagging in the sky," she added.
Moonie was owned by trainer Sue Chipperton who also took to Instagram to share her memories from his Legally Blonde days.
