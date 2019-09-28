Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and Zendaya celebrate the character’s MCU return

When talks between Marvel Studios and Sony broke down earlier this year, it seemed like Spider-Man was out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever – but then, in a shock move the two companies put aside their differences this week to join together again for a final solo Spidey film and at least one other MCU appearance, delighting fans around the world.

Advertisement

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And star Tom Holland, who’s played the MCU Spider-Man since his first appearance in 2016, was celebrating too. Posting on Instagram, Holland acknowledged the new deal with a clip from Martin Scorcese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, specifically a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort announces that he’s “Not f****ing leaving!” his company after all.

Later, on his Instagram stories and on Twitter Holland also thanked his friends and fans for standing by him during the Sony-Marvel upheaval, without directly acknowledging what had happened.

And Holland wasn’t the only Spider-Man cast member to celebrate Sony and Marvel’s new deal, with Zendaya – who plays love interest MJ in Holland’s movies – also posting a dancing Spider-Man gif in reference to the news, and adding a thumbs-up picture of director Jon Watts to her Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Clearly, everyone’s pretty happy that Spider-Man hasn’t crashed out of the MCU without a deal. Now all we have to do is begin the long wait for the next movie…