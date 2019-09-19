Avengers: Endgame passes one million sales making it second film to do so this year

Avengers: Endgame has claimed a fourth week at number one, selling more than a million copies since its release.

The Marvel movie is only the second film to do so this year – it joins Bohemian Rhapsody in the 2019 million sellers list.

John Wick – Chapter 3: Parabellum climbs one place this week to second, from digital downloads only, and Rocketman makes its sparkling debut in third place from just one day of digital download sales alone. The acclaimed biographical musical tells the story of Elton John’s breakthrough years and stars Kingsman’s Taron Egerton in the lead role.

It (2017) stays in fourth place, ahead of Pokémon Detective Pikachu which is knocked down three spots to number five. A second new biographical entry comes from Tolkien at sixth, telling the story of J.R.R. Tolkien’s formative years, ahead of previous top spot holder Captain Marvel at seven.

In the eighth spot is the terrifying sixth instalment of The Conjuring universe, while The Curse Of La Llorona reaches the Top 10 for the first time following its release on DVD and Blu-ray.

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson comedy The Hustle drops two to ninth, and finally, heart-warming adventure film A Dog’s Journey makes its Official Film Chart debut in 10th spot.

On this week’s Official Film Chart show, there’s an exclusive featurette from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, available to download and keep from 21st September.

Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10-18th September