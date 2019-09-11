A surprise Jurassic World short film is coming soon

A surprise sequel to Jurassic World (and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) has been announced – and it’ll be available to watch far sooner than you might expect.

In an unexpected move, Colin Trevorrow (who directed the first Jurassic World movie and produced the second) announced via his Twitter page that a new short film, titled Battle at Big Rock, will be released on Sunday 15th September on American network FX.

“These creatures were here before us. And if we’re not careful, they’ll be here after.” pic.twitter.com/RYXDSbrOQ0 — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) September 10, 2019

Shortly after its US broadcast, Battle at Big Rock will then be available to view online for UK fans and other worldwide fans.

Written by Emily Carmichael, whose credits include Pacific Rim: Uprising and the upcoming Jurassic World 3 release, the short film stars Moonlight actor André Holland. Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador will also feature.

While little is known about the surprise release, we’re likely to see the same reptilian mayhem as the mainstream movies in Battle at Big Rock, with Trevorrow quoting Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm when he shared the news on social media.

“These creatures were here before us,” read the quote from Fallen Kingdon. “And if we’re not careful, they’ll be here after.”

Trevorrow, who rebooted the Jurassic Park franchise with 2015’s Jurassic World, will be back at the helm for the third movie – set for release in 2021.

The “science thriller”, as Trevorrow has called it, will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

While details on the threequel are still unclear, the upcoming Battle at Big Rock is likely to shed a little light on what to expect for the rest of the franchise. It’s time to prepare for some serious Jurassic Larks.

Battle at Big Rock will be available to view worldwide on Sunday 15th September