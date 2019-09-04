Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi joins The Suicide Squad

The journey from Doctor Who to superhero stardom is a well-trod route, with former Doctors and companions including David Tennant, Karen Gillan, Matt Smith and Arthur Darvill cropping up in TV series and films like Jessica Jones, Morbius, Legends of Tomorrow and Guardians of the Galaxy since leaving the Tardis behind – and now, former Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi looks set to follow in their footsteps.

Advertisement

You see, according to Variety Capaldi has boarded the upcoming Suicide Squad reboot/sequel currently being prepped by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, joining the likes of Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jay Courtenay and Idris Elba in the upcoming villains-turned-reluctant-government-agents story.

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s currently unknown what role Capaldi is playing, and whether he’ll be a member of the team, an outside villain they have to face off with or (possibly more likely) a government suit aligned with Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, tasked with keeping the gang of unruly supervillains in check.

Whoever he is, though, he might look a little different to what we’re all used to. In recent appearances Capaldi has shocked Whovians by sporting a new shaved-head, with his trademark wild-haired Doctor ‘do all cut away – and while we can’t be sure it’s related to the movie (he has had the haircut for a while) it seems likely that he’ll have the same look in The Suicide Squad if filming begins soon.

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad will be released in August 2021