Olivia Colman asked Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write her a part in Bond 25

The name’s Colman. Olivia Colman. And she’s asked James Bond 25 writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a role in the upcoming 007 movie.

Advertisement

The star of The Crown recently revealed that she’d tried to pull strings with the star and creator of Fleabag, the BBC comedy in which Colman played Waller-Bridge’s sour godmother.

Get all the latest Crown news and views direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on The Crown and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Trust me, I’ve tried!” the actress told EW when asked if she could persuade Waller-Bridge to get a Bond role. “I’ve asked!”

And you can’t blame her for trying: Colman also said she joined the cast of Fleabag after pleading with the writer.

“I think I begged Phoebe to be in it, when she was writing the first [series],” Colman explained.

“I will be eternally grateful to Phoebe, because she said, ‘What sort of things do you want to say?’ And I went, ‘Could you write me someone who’s a total [spells out a four-letter expletive]?’” she added.

“So she made up this person for me. Yeah. I always wanted to play the baddie and she’s written a really good one.”

Whether or not Waller-Bridge grants Colman’s wish to appear in the spy saga we’ll have to see. But we do know for sure that she is set to portray Her Majesty in the upcoming third season of The Crown.

Taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, Colman will star alongside Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) when the royal drama is released on Netflix 17th November.

Advertisement

Bond 25 will be released on 3rd April 2020 in the UK and 8th April in the USA