Bond 25 title for Daniel Craig’s last 007 movie is finally revealed

The title for Bond 25, expected to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as secret agent 007, was notably kept under wraps when the full cast and plot was revealed back in April.

But today – Thursday, 20th August – the name of the next film in the long-running franchise has finally been revealed and it’s called… No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

The title was revealed as part of a moody black-and-white teaser featuring Daniel Craig back as her Majesty’s finest.

Early rumours were that the film would be titled Shatterhand, after villain Blofeld’s alias in Ian Fleming’s original 1964 novel You Only Live Twice, but this was later debunked by series producer Barbara Broccoli.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) is directing No Time to Die, which will also see Ralph Fiennes back as M, Naomi Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Joining the franchise are Rami Malek as the villain and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) as a character called Nomi, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) on scripting duties.