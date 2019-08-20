Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Bond 25 title for Daniel Craig’s last 007 movie is finally revealed

Bond 25 title for Daniel Craig’s last 007 movie is finally revealed

It's been the subject of speculation for months.

daniel-craig-bond-25-pic-a041de9

The title for Bond 25, expected to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as secret agent 007, was notably kept under wraps when the full cast and plot was revealed back in April.

Advertisement

But today – Thursday, 20th August – the name of the next film in the long-running franchise has finally been revealed and it’s called… No Time to Die.

The title was revealed as part of a moody black-and-white teaser featuring Daniel Craig back as her Majesty’s finest.

Early rumours were that the film would be titled Shatterhand, after villain Blofeld’s alias in Ian Fleming’s original 1964 novel You Only Live Twice, but this was later debunked by series producer Barbara Broccoli.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) is directing No Time to Die, which will also see Ralph Fiennes back as M, Naomi Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Advertisement

Joining the franchise are Rami Malek as the villain and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) as a character called Nomi, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) on scripting duties.

You might like

Daniel Craig in Bond 25, SEAC and Bond

When is the next James Bond film’s release date? No Time to Die’s cast, plot and latest news

Olivia Colman Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Olivia Colman asked Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write her a part in Bond 25

The Bond 25 cast, Getty

Who are the new James Bond cast members – and which characters are returning?

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019