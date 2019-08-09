Avengers: Endgame directors address Red Skull plot hole

Joe and Anthony Russo have joked about the inevitable reunion between Captain America and his old nemesis Red Skull that will have occurred somewhere between him venturing off to return the Infinity Stones and returning to Tony Stark’s lake house as an old man in Avengers: Endgame.

“It was probably more awkward than you imagine it was,” Anthony Russo said during a Reddit AMA. “Red Skull felt slated because Cap didn’t recognise him.”

The director is referring to the fact that the character, who was played by Hugo Weaving in Captain America: The First Avenger, is now played by Ross Marquand. In Avengers: Infinity War, it was revealed that Red Skull now guards the soul stone at Vormir. And with Captain America setting off to put all the stones back in their rightful homes, a reunion seemed inevitable – but we never got to see it on screen.

They didn’t, however, shed any light on how the interaction would have really gone down, with a fight more than likely to break out between the two.

We may have to just use our imaginations for that one…