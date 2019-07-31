Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Rachel Weisz confirms Scarlett Johansson is not the only Black Widow in Marvel standalone film

Rachel Weisz confirms Scarlett Johansson is not the only Black Widow in Marvel standalone film

Could one of them succeed Natasha Romanov in the MCU?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Rachel Weisz and Scarlett Johansson of Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Rachel Weisz has revealed that she and her co-star Florence Pugh will take on the codename of Black Widow in the upcoming Marvel film alongside Scarlett Johansson.

Advertisement

“There are quite a number [of Black Widows in the film],” Weisz told IGN. “I’m a Black Widow and Scarlett and Florence [Pugh]. There’s quite a lot of other characters you meet who are also Black Widows.”

This confirms that Weisz’s character – whose identity is still under wraps – and Pugh’s Yelena Bolova are both spy operatives, who will have had similar training to Johansson’s Natasha Romanov.

Does that mean we could see one of these stars continue in the upcoming fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Romanov having sacrificed her life to procure the soul stone in Avengers: Endgame?

We’ll have to wait and see. What we do know so far is that the film is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and will see Romanov go up against Taskmaster, a villain who possesses “photographic reflexes”, or the ability to effortlessly replicate any of their opponents moves.

Advertisement

Black Widow is released in cinemas in 2020

Tags

All about Black Widow

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Rachel Weisz and Scarlett Johansson of Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-07-29 at 16.27.18

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019

The Bond 25 cast, Getty

Who are the new James Bond cast members – and which characters are returning?

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now