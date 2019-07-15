When is Midsommar released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

The director of Hereditary is back with another horror movie to terrify you senseless: Midsommar.

Starring Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor, the film starts out as a seemingly innocent road-trip romp but turns into something much more sinister.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Midsommar released in cinemas?

Midsommar is released in US cinemas on 3rd July 2019. It will hit UK cinemas two days later on 5th July 2019.

LET THE FESTIVITIES BEGIN. From @AriAster, writer and director of @HereditaryMovie​, this is #MIDSOMMAR 🌻 Join us — July 3 pic.twitter.com/DzekhBtfVI — Midsommar 🌻 (@MidsommarMovie) May 14, 2019

Who’s in the cast of Midsommar?

Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl) and Jack Reynor (On the Basis of Sex) lead the cast as a young American couple, Dani and Christian, who go on a rural Swedish holiday.

Jack’s friends and fellow anthropologists Josh and Mark are played by Will Poulter (Black Mirror) and William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), and the movie also features Vilhelm Blomgren (Gösta) as their Swedish host Pelle, Archie Madekwe (Les Misérables) as Simon and Ellora Torchia (The Split) as Connie.

What is Midsommar’s plot?

Midsommar is one helluva ride folks 🌸 #midsommar — Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) June 16, 2019

Midsommar starts out as a summer road-trip movie and ends up as a horror film.

It centres on Christian and Dani, a young American couple who are experiencing relationship trouble. After Dani suffers a personal tragedy, the duo escape from it all with a trip to rural Sweden for an anthropology trip with their friends, Mark and Josh.

Once there, they visit a small village hosting a festival which is only held once every 90 years, and are convinced by the locals to join in.

But, to their horror, the friends soon discover that the festivities consist of violent and disturbing pagan rituals…

Who is director Ari Aster?

Ari Aster is the director behind acclaimed 2018 supernatural film Hereditary – starring Toni Collette – which quickly made it onto round-ups of the scariest horror movies of all time and grossed $79.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Has Midsommar had good reviews?

“Midsommar is a mind-f*** of the highest order,” is the general consensus of those who’ve seen it, with critics saying they “need time to process” it and describing the film as “gorgeous” and “dreadful” in equal measure.

I'm gonna need some time to process this one, which is why I preemptively tagged in @DoNatoBomb to write the review for @atomtickets – look for that tomorrow morning. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 19, 2019

Ari Aster’s #Midsommar is one of the most gorgeous, completely dreadful experiences. Florence Pugh is a quiet riot. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) June 19, 2019

“I think I loved it,” wrote one, while another decided that although Midsommar “rules”, many people “are going to hate it”.

MIDSOMMAR: swooning, unnerving, and exhilarating. I think I loved it. Ari Aster brings dread to daytime, flowers, and smiling faces. — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) June 19, 2019

In short: MIDSOMMAR rules. Lots of people are going to hate it. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 19, 2019

Florence Pugh’s performance also went down a treat.

I’m not going to comment really on MIDSOMMAR since this one seems perilously close to getting swept up in the HYPE MACHINE. But it is PURE, meticulous Ari Aster. It is beautiful. It is immersive. And Florence Pugh, as you should already know, is a god damn star!! — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) June 19, 2019

Our Radio Times review gave the film three stars calling it an “enjoyably daft but long-winded riff on The Wicker Man”.

Is there a trailer for Midsommar?

There certainly is, here you go…

Midsommar Soundtrack

The soundtrack will be released on 5th July, 2019 and will be available to buy. The original score is by Bobby Krlic.

Midsommar soundtrack track listing:

What is Midsommar’s run-time?

Midsommar is 2hours and 27 minutes, so get that toilet break in before you head in! During a Reddit AMA, Aster also revealed plans for an extended cut, teasing the new version “will be at least 30 mins longer,” pushing the run-time to nearly three hours.

Is Midsommar scary?

Not exactly, the film unsettles you and has very gory moments. It lives up to its R age rating with graphic scenes, but they aren’t as frequent as your usual horror fare. If you hate blood and bloody graphic violence there are a couple of moments that might make you wince.

Aster has since revealed that there was lots of debate around how the film would be rated. Its current US rating is ‘R’ which means any person under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult, but according to the director, the film was categorised as “NC-17 for 6 weeks” which would have restricted all under-17s from viewing the movie in cinemas. After “lots of back-and-forth” – and some cut material – the film was reclassified ahead of release.

In the UK, Midsommar is rated a 15.

Midsommar ending explained

