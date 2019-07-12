Will Christoph Waltz return to Bond 25 as villain Blofeld?

The fluffy white cat may be out of the bag: Blofeld actor Christoph Waltz could be returning to the James Bond franchise for the upcoming 25th movie.

Advertisement

The Oscar-winning actor, who first played the supervillain in the previous 007 instalment, Spectre, was reportedly seen at Pinewood studios for a Bond 25 shoot.

Spotted by visitors to the studio, Waltz put a finger to his lips and told them “You haven’t seen me. I’m not here”, according to journalist Baz Bamigboye.

If true, Blofeld’s involvement in the movie could be an interesting development, especially as many thought Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek had been unveiled as the film’s primary antagonist.

Waltz’s involvement might also suggest that the threat Daniel Craig’s Bond is set to face will be traced by to criminal organisation Spectre – and it also indicates that Blofeld escaped from custody after he was arrested by M during his last screen appearance.

Is Blofeld the best Bond baddie of all time? Or is another 007 villain your favourite? Have your say in our poll…

<section><h2></h2> <p>Who is the best James Bond villain of all time?</p></section><section><h2>Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean – Goldeneye)</h2></section><section><h3>Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen – Casino Royale)</h3></section><section><h3>Jaws (Richard Kiel – The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker)</h3></section><section><h3>Oddjob (Harold Sakata – Goldfinger)</h3></section><section><h3>Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman – Dr. No)</h3></section><section><h3>Ernst Stavro Blofeld (various actors – various)</h3></section><section><h3>Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem – Skyfall)</h3></section><section><h3>Max Zorin (Christopher Walken – A View to a Kill)</h3></section><section><h3>Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya – From Russia with Love)</h3></section><section><h3>Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee – The Man with the Golden Gun )</h3></section>

Alongside Craig (and possibly Waltz), Bond 25 will also star Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), as well as Lashana Lynch as the enigmatic Nomi and Ana de Armas as potential love interest Paloma.

Advertisement

Bond 25 is set for release in the UK on 3rd April 2020 and in the US on 8th April