What are all the songs on The Beach soundtrack?

Danny Boyle’s 2000 thriller movie The Beach is all about so-called paradise and tropical bliss – and it has a soundtrack to match.

Advertisement

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tilda Swinton, the film is an adaptation of Alex Garland’s novel about a young man called Richard who follows a strange map to the most remote corners of Thailand to find what is rumoured to be a utopic beach.

The film is as famous for its soundtrack as it is for its beautiful filming locations – so which songs feature in the movie?

Find out below…

Advertisement

Snakeblood by Leftfield

Pure Shores by All Saints

Porcelain by Moby

Voices by Dario G

8 Ball by Underworld

Spinning Away by Sugar Ray

Return of Django by Asian Dub Foundation

On Your Own (Crouch End Broadway Mix) by Blur

Yeke Yeke by Mory Kanté

Woozy by Faithless

Richard, It’s Business as Usual by Barry Adamson

Brutal by New Order

Lonely Soul by U.N.K.L.E. feat Richard Ashcroft

Beached by Orbital & Angelo Badalamenti