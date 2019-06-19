Accessibility Links

When is Midsommar released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Everything you need to know about the new horror movie from the director of Hereditary

Midsommar

The director of Hereditary is back with another horror movie to terrify you senseless: Midsommar.

Starring Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor, the film starts out as a seemingly innocent road-trip romp but turns into something much more sinister.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Midsommar released in cinemas?

Midsommar will be released in US cinemas on 3rd July 2019. It will hit UK cinemas two days later on 5th July 2019. 

Who’s in the cast of Midsommar? 

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Will Poulter arrives at the Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch official launch event on May 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel)
Will Poulter (Getty)

Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl) and Jack Reynor (On the Basis of Sex) lead the cast as a young American couple, Dani and Christian, who go on a rural Swedish holiday.

Will Poulter (Black Mirror) and William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) star as their friends Josh and Mark.

The movie also features Vilhelm Blomgren (Gösta) as Swedish classmate Pelle, Archie Madekwe (Les Misérables) as Simon and Ellora Torchia (The Split) as Connie.

What is Midsommar about? 

Midsommar starts out as a summer road-trip movie and ends up as a horror film.

It centres on Christian and Dani, a young American couple who are experiencing relationship trouble. After Dani suffers from a personal tragedy, the duo decide to escape from it all with a trip to rural Sweden with their friends, Mark and Josh.

Once there, they visit a small village hosting a festival which is only held once every 90 years, and are convinced by the locals to join in.

But, to their horror, the friends soon discover that the festivities consist of violent and disturbing pagan rituals… 

Who is director Ari Aster?

Ari Aster is the director behind acclaimed 2018 supernatural film Hereditary, which quickly made it onto round-ups of the scariest horror movies of all time and grossed $79.3 million at the worldwide box office. 

Has Midsommar had good reviews? 

“Midsommar is a mind-f*** of the highest order,” is the general consensus of those who’ve seen it, with critics saying they “need time to process” it and describing the film as “gorgeous” and “dreadful” in equal measure. 

“I think I loved it,” wrote one, while another decided that although Midsommar “rules”, many people “are going to hate it”.

Florence Pugh’s performance also went down a treat.

Is there a trailer for Midsommar?

There certainly is, here you go…

