When is Midsommar released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

The director of Hereditary is back with another horror movie to terrify you senseless: Midsommar.

Advertisement

Starring Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor, the film starts out as a seemingly innocent road-trip romp but turns into something much more sinister.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Midsommar released in cinemas?

Midsommar will be released in US cinemas on 3rd July 2019. It will hit UK cinemas two days later on 5th July 2019.

LET THE FESTIVITIES BEGIN. From @AriAster, writer and director of @HereditaryMovie​, this is #MIDSOMMAR 🌻 Join us — July 3 pic.twitter.com/DzekhBtfVI — Midsommar 🌻 (@MidsommarMovie) May 14, 2019

Who’s in the cast of Midsommar?

Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl) and Jack Reynor (On the Basis of Sex) lead the cast as a young American couple, Dani and Christian, who go on a rural Swedish holiday.

Will Poulter (Black Mirror) and William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) star as their friends Josh and Mark.

The movie also features Vilhelm Blomgren (Gösta) as Swedish classmate Pelle, Archie Madekwe (Les Misérables) as Simon and Ellora Torchia (The Split) as Connie.

What is Midsommar about?

So.. I saw it.

I’m currently sat.

Staring. Wide eyed at my food.

Midsommar is one helluva ride folks 🌸 #midsommar — Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) June 16, 2019

Midsommar starts out as a summer road-trip movie and ends up as a horror film.

It centres on Christian and Dani, a young American couple who are experiencing relationship trouble. After Dani suffers from a personal tragedy, the duo decide to escape from it all with a trip to rural Sweden with their friends, Mark and Josh.

Once there, they visit a small village hosting a festival which is only held once every 90 years, and are convinced by the locals to join in.

But, to their horror, the friends soon discover that the festivities consist of violent and disturbing pagan rituals…

Who is director Ari Aster?

Ari Aster is the director behind acclaimed 2018 supernatural film Hereditary, which quickly made it onto round-ups of the scariest horror movies of all time and grossed $79.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Has Midsommar had good reviews?

“Midsommar is a mind-f*** of the highest order,” is the general consensus of those who’ve seen it, with critics saying they “need time to process” it and describing the film as “gorgeous” and “dreadful” in equal measure.

I'm gonna need some time to process this one, which is why I preemptively tagged in @DoNatoBomb to write the review for @atomtickets – look for that tomorrow morning. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 19, 2019

Ari Aster’s #Midsommar is one of the most gorgeous, completely dreadful experiences. Florence Pugh is a quiet riot. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) June 19, 2019

“I think I loved it,” wrote one, while another decided that although Midsommar “rules”, many people “are going to hate it”.

MIDSOMMAR: swooning, unnerving, and exhilarating. I think I loved it. Ari Aster brings dread to daytime, flowers, and smiling faces. — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) June 19, 2019

In short: MIDSOMMAR rules. Lots of people are going to hate it. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 19, 2019

Florence Pugh’s performance also went down a treat.

Advertisement

I’m not going to comment really on MIDSOMMAR since this one seems perilously close to getting swept up in the HYPE MACHINE. But it is PURE, meticulous Ari Aster. It is beautiful. It is immersive. And Florence Pugh, as you should already know, is a god damn star!! — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) June 19, 2019

Is there a trailer for Midsommar?

There certainly is, here you go…