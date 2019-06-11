Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese “truly deserving of the word classic”

Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese “truly deserving of the word classic”

At last! Martin Scorsese reveals the inside story of the all-star musical carnival that toured the US in 1975 with Bob Dylan at its helm

Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
5.0 out of 5 star rating

In late-1975, after almost a decade away from the touring circuit, Bob Dylan set out across America with a revolving line-up of musicians and guest singers as the Rolling Thunder Revue, to put on some of the most memorable and iconic shows of Dylan’s lengthy career.

Advertisement

Martin Scorsese pieces together the atmosphere and excitement of the tour through new interviews with Dylan himself, as well as major players such as Joan Baez, the late playwright/actor Sam Shepard, and actress Sharon Stone (back then a teenage wardrobe assistant), interspersed with painstakingly restored archive footage of the trek itself.

More Netflix news and recommendations

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Dylan and Baez in particular are witty and self-effacing in their recollections, but the meat of this absorbing documentary is the backstage eavesdropping by the cameras and, especially, the electrifying concert sequences showing Dylan at the height of his performing powers.

As with Scorsese’s previous music-related projects (the earlier Dylan study No Direction Home, The Last Waltz and Shine a Light) the director’s passion and innate understanding of his subject grabs the viewer from the start and doesn’t let go until the end credits. The result is film truly deserving of the word “classic”.

Advertisement

Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese launches on Netflix on Wednesday 12 June

Tags

All about Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Regan_1975_Slide_E-500_003_016_R
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Springsteen on Broadway

Springsteen on Broadway – Netflix movie review: An intimate night in with the Boss

NF_D_JGN-D6-2160.cr2

The Dirt – Netflix movie review: “a grubby guilty pleasure”

THE HIGHWAYMEN (2019) - pictured L-R: Woody Harrleson ("Maney Gault") and Kevin Costner ("Frank Hamer") Photo by Hilary B Gayle / Courtesy of Netflix _DSC2612.dng

The Highwaymen – Netflix movie review: another side to the ballad of Bonnie and Clyde

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Black Earth Rising - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Generics) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 4th SEPTEMBER, 2018* Kate Ashby (MICHAELA COEL) - (C) Drama Republic - Photographer: Des Willie

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix