Did you spot the Taika Waititi Easter egg in Avengers: Endgame?

Avengers: Endgame was chock-full of nods and hidden references, but there’s one Easter egg that may have been missed by even the most discerning of fans — probably because they were still processing the questionable sight of ‘Fat Thor’…

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi made a brief appearance in Endgame as his rock-like alter-ego, Korg, whom he voices.

*Warning: contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame*

In the scene in question, Korg is hanging out on New Asgard alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who has turned to drink and excessive eating following Thanos’s destructive snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Korg is sitting on Thor’s sofa playing video games, and eagle-eyed viewers have noticed his snappy-looking outfit: a (rather tight) pineapple shirt and shorts. The exact same print, in fact, that Taika Waitit previously wore to Comic Con while promoting Thor: Ragnarok.

Of course, Korg doesn’t quite manage to pull off the outfit with the same aplomb as Taika — his rock muscles have burst through, and he’s been so busy playing video games that there’s even moss growing on him…

