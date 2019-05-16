Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Did you spot the Taika Waititi Easter egg in Avengers: Endgame?

Did you spot the Taika Waititi Easter egg in Avengers: Endgame?

In the film, Thor's friend Korg sports a rather familiar-looking pineapple shirt...

endgame-easter-eggs

Avengers: Endgame was chock-full of nods and hidden references, but there’s one Easter egg that may have been missed by even the most discerning of fans — probably because they were still processing the questionable sight of ‘Fat Thor’…

Advertisement

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi made a brief appearance in Endgame as his rock-like alter-ego, Korg, whom he voices.

Avengers: Endgame news and reviews

*Warning: contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame*

In the scene in question, Korg is hanging out on New Asgard alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who has turned to drink and excessive eating following Thanos’s destructive snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Korg is sitting on Thor’s sofa playing video games, and eagle-eyed viewers have noticed his snappy-looking outfit: a (rather tight) pineapple shirt and shorts. The exact same print, in fact, that Taika Waitit previously wore to Comic Con while promoting Thor: Ragnarok.

Of course, Korg doesn’t quite manage to pull off the outfit with the same aplomb as Taika — his rock muscles have burst through, and he’s been so busy playing video games that there’s even moss growing on him…

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now

Tags

All about Avengers: Endgame

endgame-easter-eggs
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

What are the Infinity Stones? What do they do? Everything you need to know before Avengers: Endgame

L to R: Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) DIsney, Marvel, sky pics, TL

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Screen Shot 2019-05-07 at 10.21.34

When is Spider-Man: Far From Home released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? And how does it connect to Avengers: Endgame?

Screen Shot 2019-05-15 at 11.04.33

Andrew Scott stars in the first trailer for Black Mirror season 5