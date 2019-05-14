Karen Gillan shares photo of Jumanji cast as filming wraps on sequel

The Jumanji sequel is one step closer to screens, as actor Karen Gillan has confirmed filming has wrapped on the follow-up to the 2017 smash hit.

The former Doctor Who star shared a celebratory snap which sees her pictured alongside her co-stars Kevin Hart, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jack Black on set in the desert.

The moment when we wrapped on the next Jumanji movie OUT THIS CHRISTMAS!!!! The gang will be back but not exactly as you’ve come to know us… #Jumanji pic.twitter.com/wZaiUUd7O8 — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 14, 2019

Teasing further details of the film, she captioned the post, “The moment when we wrapped on the next Jumanji movie out this Christmas! The gang will be back but not exactly as you’ve come to know us…”

Producer Dany Garcia has also hinted that the sequel is set to be even more intrepid than the first movie, revealing filming also took place in “tropical jungles and ice-capped mountains.”

The upcoming Jumanji movie is set to be the third in the film franchise, coming after the surprising success of the 2017 reboot of Robin Williams’ 1995 classic.

The new films follow a group of high school students who stumble across Jumanji (now a video game) and become trapped inside, forced to battle their way through it in order to return home.

In the new set of films, Gillan plays the Jumanji video game avatar Ruby Roundhouse, a martial artist and a dance fighter.

While further details of the plot are yet to be revealed, the cast themselves teased what they would like to see in the next film.

“I think it would be cool to see the mind behind the game,” Black said to Screenrant. “Because there’s got to be like some alien technology. Who’s behind the curtain on this game?”

The as-yet untitled Jumanji sequel is slated for release on 13th December this year, but for fans of Gillan’s other work, she is currently starring in Avengers: Endgame and the dark and dramatic film All Creatures Here Below.

The third Jumanji film is scheduled for release in December this year