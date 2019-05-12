Fans will hate a scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home: “it whips the rug from underneath your feet” says Tom Holland

*Warning: contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame*

While most Marvel fans are hoping for a fun, carefree chaser after Avengers: Endgame, in the ilk of the first Spider-Man movie, there may be heartbreak ahead.

Star Tom Holland says there’s a scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home that even director Jon Watts admits fans are going to “hate” – but he’s not allowed to go into any greater detail, leaving us to fear the worst.

Surely there isn’t another death on the cards?

“There’s a scene in this film where audiences will feel like they’ve been punched in the face,” Holland told ComicBook.com. “Even filming it, I remember walking out and then watching it again on the monitors and asking [director] Jon [Watts], ‘Are you sure that’s okay?’ And he’s like, ‘No, it’s not. People are going to hate this scene.’ But it really, phew, God, it’s pretty crazy and it’s very similar in the way that it’s very tense and it whips the rug from underneath your feet. It’s pretty awesome.”

This could mean a lot of things. Perhaps Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, famously a villain in the comic books but presented as a parallel universe hero in the trailer, has put together a heartbreaking illusion that will be reversed.

Or, it could spell doom for one of Peter Parker’s friends like Ned (Jacob Batalon) or MJ (Zendaya).

Fingers crossed it’s the former…

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the first film to deal with the fallout of Avengers: Endgame. With Iron Man dead and Captain America unlikely to be donning his suit any time soon, it’s down to the web-slinger to step up…

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in UK cinemas on Tuesday 2nd July 2019