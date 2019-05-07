The new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer features a heartbreaking nod to Avengers: Endgame

*WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame to follow*

Advertisement

A new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer has been released – and it confirms that the film will take place in a post-Endgame world, without Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man.

The trailer sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) mourning the loss of their former mentor. “Everywhere I go, I see his face,” Parker says, as we observe him staring up at an Iron Man mural. “I just really miss him.”

Hogan adds, comfortingly: “I don’t think Tony would have done what he did if he didn’t know that you were gonna be here when he was gone.”

Then, in a quick shift in tone, Spidey announces he’s going on vacation (he’s off to Europe with his classmates, as revealed in the previous teaser), and we see him ignoring the call of duty from Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), only to be tracked down in Venice later on. Check it out below.

The clip gives us our first look at a post-Endgame MCU. Far From Home takes place in 2023, with half of the population of the universe having been snapped back into existence by The Hulk. Thankfully, by the looks of things, all of Parker’s friends – including love interest MJ, played by Zendaya – were also snapped and then snapped back, meaning they’re still in his class.

It also confirms that Thor is “off-world” (with the Guardians of the Galaxy we’re hoping) and Captain Marvel is “unavailable” – hence why the web-slinger has been asked to step up on this occasion, with the core Avengers team having taken a massive hit in Endgame.

We also get another look at Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin “Mysterio” Beck, who is revealed to be from an alternate version of earth.

“Beck is from earth, just not ours,” Fury says. “The snap tore a hole in our dimension.” If true, this opens up a whole load of possibilities for the future of the MCU…

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in UK cinemas on Tuesday 2nd July 2019