Ever the friend to spoiler-thirsty Marvel fans, the actor pulled some strings and arranged for the trailer to debut live on his Instagram account at 1.45pm GMT on Tuesday.

The clip sees high school student by day, web-slinger by night Peter Parker (Holland) head off on a school trip to Europe, leaving his spider suit at home, only to be dragged into another mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).

Later on, we're introduced to Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, who helps Spidey out against a new enemy called Hydro Man. It all looks very exciting. Check it out below.

It is presumed that the events of Far From Home take place after the whole Avengers: Infinity War mess has been cleaned up in Endgame, but there is no mention of this in the trailer.

Spider-Man, harrowingly, was one of the many superheroes to turn to dust after Thanos acquired all of the infinity stones and eradicated half of the population.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in UK cinemas on July 5th 2019