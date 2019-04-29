Avengers: Endgame breaks box office records with $1.2 billion opening weekend

Avengers: Endgame has shattered the record for the biggest ever opening at the global box office, taking in $1.2 billion (£929m) in its first five days and becoming the fastest film ever to do so. It beat the previous figure (the $640m of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War) by over $500m – and the records don’t stop there.

The three-hour-long movie, which brings a 22-film Marvel Cinematic Universe saga to a close, recorded the biggest ever opening weekend in the UK and Ireland, with £41.5m, and smashed the same record in North America, with $350m across three days.

It also hit $330.5 million in five days in China, making it the biggest local or western opening of all time in the territory, and in 41 other markets, including Australia, Korea, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Endgame still has a long way to go to knock Avatar off the top spot at the all-time box office: James Cameron’s film brought in $2.788 billion in total, over $500 million more than its closest challenger, Titanic. But having hit the billion dollar mark in less than half the time it took Infinity War (which is the fourth highest-grossing film of all time with $2.05 billion), it’s off to a good start…

Avengers: Endgame is out NOW