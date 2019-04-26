Accessibility Links

Something very cool happens when you Google “Thanos”

The Google Easter egg gives users Thanos's Infinity Gauntlet powers

Thanos

Google has added an Avengers: Endgame Easter egg to coincide with the film’s release, giving users the same power Thanos previously unleashed with his Infinity Stone Gauntlet.

Search for “Thanos” on Google and you’ll find that, alongside the usual information box that pops up in the upper right corner, there’s a cartoon image of the Infinity Gauntlet.

Avengers: Endgame news and reviews

Click on the gauntlet and the fingers snap before various Google results begin to disappear, in the same manner that many beloved characters were ‘dusted’ by Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

"Thanos" Google search screenshot (Google)
“Thanos” Google search screenshot (Google)

The listed number of search results also drops as individual entries are rapidly dusted by 50 per cent, reducing from 90 million to 45 million. However, another quick click on the gauntlet restores the original number of search results.

A hidden clue perhaps to the events of Endgame? You’ll need to watch the film to find out…

Avengers: Endgame is in UK cinemas now

