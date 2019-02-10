Letitia Wright and Jessie Buckley nominated for Rising Star at Bafta Film Awards 2019

Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Beast’s Jessic Buckley have been nominated for the Rising Star award at next month’s Bafta Film Awards 2019.

They join Tony award-winner Cynthia Erivo, fresh off of her brilliant turn in Steve McQueen’s heist drama Widows, young Irish actor Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), and Sorry to Bother You and Get Out star Lakeith Stanfield.

The award is voted for by the public, and the winner will be announced at the 2019 ceremony, which Joanna Lumley will host at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10th February.

Last year, the accolade was taken home by Daniel Kaluuya, who has starred alongside Wright (in Black Panther), Erivo (in Widows) and Stanfield (in Get Out). John Boyega – a former classmate of Wright’s at the Identity School of Acting in London – won it in 2016.

31-year-old Erivo is the most decorated of the lot, with a Tony award for the Colour Purple on Broadway, a daytime Emmy for a performance of a song from the musical, and a Grammy for a cast recording of the show, leaving her just an Academy award away from the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). We reckon she’d be happy to add a BAFTA to the list in the meantime…