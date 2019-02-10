Everyone is making the same joke about Cate Blanchett’s Marvel-themed Bafta outfit

Plenty of celebrities turned up to the 2019 Bafta Film Awards working some seriously snappy tuxedos and gorgeous ballgowns – but did they all have the ability to destroy half the universe with a single thought?

No? Then we’ll have to hand the best-dressed crown (or, er, gauntlet) to Cate Blanchett, whose multi-coloured stone necklace immediately reminded everyone of one thing, and one thing only – the Infinity Stones from Avengers: Infinity War, aka the magic space rocks that allowed Thanos (Josh Brolin) to wipe out half of all life in the universe at the end of the superhero movie.

And when we say that’s what everyone thought, we mean everyone. The jokes were endless.

Who wore it better? Cate Blanchett or Thanos? #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/c6v0EyB3X6 — R Ѧ L Í (@RAliSaud) February 10, 2019

cate blanchett defeated thanos pic.twitter.com/TpUGkIpzfY — 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢 🥀 (@faveweisz) February 10, 2019

Cate Blanchett, to Thanos: You like my infinity stones? Gee thanks, I bought em https://t.co/hamLrNphgK — kian. (@notkiangass) February 10, 2019

why is cate blanchett wearing the infinity stones pic.twitter.com/Qu4JH6uN2r — demetra (@rcbbsstark) February 10, 2019

Thanos is good actually https://t.co/P3KAyqbnSl — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) February 10, 2019

cate blanchett will defeat thanos pic.twitter.com/tvqP3OG6iq — baru ☄️ (@ironjarvs) February 10, 2019

who would've thought Hela would be the one to get all the infinity stones after all? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/W6TjncOD5L — daily cate blanchett (@blanchettdaily) February 10, 2019

CATE BLANCHETT PUT INFINITY STONES ON HER TITTIES YOUR FAVS COULD NEVER pic.twitter.com/PVuI6IK1iL — panchhi 🦋 (@catexblanchett) February 10, 2019

Tom Holland: Shares small Avengers spoiler Cate Blanchett: Hold my beer. Here’s how Hela comes back to life, gets the infinity stones, kills Thanos and makes a dress from them pic.twitter.com/Lp4rqorcd3 — RebeccaWatkinns (@RebeccaWatkinns) February 10, 2019

Quick #Agengers, get to it. Cate Blanchett has the infinity stones! pic.twitter.com/LArk1ogea3 — Sean Chacksfield (@SeanChacksfield) February 10, 2019

i’m begging cate blanchett with her infinity necklace to wipe the remaining 50% of the universe….. pull the plug ma’am — jo 🥵 (@MemeAuLait) February 10, 2019

Extra props to the fans who even clocked that thanks to her role as the evil Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, her possession of the Infinity Stones could TECHNICALLY happen in the film series – I mean, Hela’s dead, but when has that stopped a supervillain before?

Overall, it turns out if there’s one thing that unites everyone it’s the pop culture knowledge of Marvel superhero films AND an interest in the fashion sense of Cate Blanchett. Who knew?

Well, Cate probably did – the Mind Stone’s handy like that.