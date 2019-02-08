Albert Finney dies aged 82

British actor Albert Finney has died at the age of 82.

In a statement, a family spokesperson said: “Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side. The family request privacy at this sad time.”

The five-time Oscar-nominated star is known for his iconic roles as detective Hercule Poirot in the 1974 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s mystery novel Murder on the Orient Express, Ebeneezer Scrooge in 1970 film Scrooge, and Daddy Warbucks in the 1982 version of Annie.

He began his career at The Royal Shakespeare Company before making his first silver screen appearance in Tony Richardson’s The Entertainer in 1960. It was the beginning of a long and fruitful film career, spanning over fifty years. His last major role was in Skyfall alongside Daniel Craig.

Finney graced the cover of Radio Times on two occasions, most recently in 2002 to mark his Bafta and Golden Globe-winning role as Winston Churchill in BBC2 drama The Gathering Storm:

Tributes have begun to pour in for the actor on social media.

“One of the true greats,” actor David Morrissey wrote on Twitter. Both on stage and screen. A powerhouse of an actor. A real hero of mine. RIP Albert Finney.”

Check out further tributes, from David Walliams, Rosanna Arquette and more below.

One of the true great. Both on stage and screen. A powerhouse of an actor. A real hero of mine. RIP Albert Finney https://t.co/FuSu6948tS — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) February 8, 2019

Albert Finney was one of those actors who could make any film watchable just because he was in it: "Never let the b'studs grind yer down." RIP pic.twitter.com/e6NaYAXPIT — An Irish Scene (@Spackymartin) February 8, 2019

The beautiful Albert Finney. pic.twitter.com/pNkq7tZhEi — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace dear Albert Finney 😇🙏🏿 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) February 8, 2019

RIP Albert Finney. By a country mile my favourite Scrooge. Very sad news pic.twitter.com/2vYVfnXDvr — David Mortemore (@DaveMortemore) February 8, 2019