Matt Smith in talks to star in Spider-Man spin-off Morbius

The wider Marvel universe is set to add yet another major star in The Crown and Doctor Who lead Matt Smith, who is in final talks to join up with Jared Leto on the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film, Morbius.

Variety reports that the star is all-but confirmed to play the second lead in the film – though there is currently no information on who that will be.

Like Tom Hardy’s Venom, Morbius is a villain from the Spider-Man comics who is set to lead his own live-action spin-off. As Spider-Man is a property of Sony (the latest iteration of which, as portrayed by Tom Holland, has been loaned back to Marvel Studios), the movie will exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Leto will play Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist who tries to cure himself of a blood disease and winds up with vampiric traits.

Smith was nominated for an Emmy last year for his turn as Prince Phillip in The Crown season two, and is set to feature in the final chapter of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy, which will arrive in December.