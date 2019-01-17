Karen Gillan drops cryptic hint that she has finished filming Avengers: Endgame reshoots

Karen Gillan has posted a cryptic tweet hinting that she has finally wrapped filming her scenes for Avengers: Endgame.

On Tuesday, the Nebula star referenced her character’s electric blue skin in a Twitter post that has sent fans into a frenzy about the superhero sequel, which has been shrouded in secrecy.

Washing the blue from under my fingernails one more time #endgame — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) January 16, 2019

Hinting that she was cleaning off her Nebula body make-up, therefore suggesting all her scenes have been shot, Gillan wrote: “Washing the blue from under my fingernails one more time.”

Gillan’s tweet – as well as Zoe Saldana’s recent Instagram post captioned “Adios Gamora… for now at least!” – both suggest the Avengers: Endgame cast has been called back for more reshoots, which were supposed to have been completed last October.

At least, we hope it’s reshoots – it’s unlikely to be new scenes given that co-director Joe Russo previously revealed they are struggling to get the movie’s runtime down from three hours.

Avengers: Endgame will hit UK cinemas on 26th April 2019