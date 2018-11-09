“The running time on Avengers 4 is currently sitting right at three hours. We’ll see if that holds,” said Russo during an Instagram Q&A.

“We’re about halfway through the editing process. We’re really just scratching the surface on our VFX shots. There are more than 3,000 VFX shots in the movie; those require a lot of time and thought and energy and effort, and we’re very early in the phase of getting VFX done.

“We’ve just started work with Alan Silvestri on the score, and we’re still editing picture at this point.”

It's not out of the question that the final edit could be three hours, however, as Russo previously told Collider: “It could easily be a three hour film but we’re very hard on the material. We like it to play at a certain pace. I’m sure that we’ll squeeze it… I do think it will be longer than Avengers 3.”

Avengers: Infinity War holds the current Marvel runtime record with a length of two hours and forty minutes.

The title of the new movie has still not been revealed but Russo, who’s co-directing the feature with his brother Anthony, promised great things from the sequel. “Will the stakes be higher in Avengers 4? Absolutely. 100 percent,” he said. “The highest of any of the films to date, without question.”

Avengers 4 will be released in the UK on 26th April 2019