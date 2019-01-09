Karen Gillan to lead all-female cast in Kill Bill-style assassin movie Gunpowder Milkshake

Karen Gillan has signed up to front brand new action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake, an all-female assassin movie said to be reminiscent of Kill Bill.

The plot of the new film, penned by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, is being tightly guarded, but is thought to follow a band of female assassins with Gillan, 31, at the helm.

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, and Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, were the main inspirations for the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which aims to be “stylish”, “snappy” and “violent”.

Filming is set to start after Gillan completes work on her second Jumanji movie, and is expected to have a 2020 release date.

Gillan made her breakthrough in 2009 as Doctor Who’s Amelia Pond, starring opposite Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith.

She has since gone on to achieve wider recognition for her role as Nebula in Marvel’s Avengers’ films, and is set to star in the hotly anticipated Avengers: Endgame due for release later this year.

Last year also saw Gillan make her directoral debut with the pitch-black The Party’s Just Beginning, in which she plays the hugely troubled Liusaidh who is struggling to cope with the suicide of her best friend.