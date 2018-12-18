Lily James joins Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Red Nose Day sequel

We already knew that the original cast of classic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral were reuniting for a special Red Nose Day sequel, following in the footsteps of a similar Love Actually follow-up last year – but now, an exciting new addition to the cast has been unveiled.

Advertisement

As revealed on Instagram, the 12-minute sequel is now set to star Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Downton Abbey’s Lily James, pictured alongside social media star Tanya Burr in a handful of snaps.

Looking fairly chilly with a hot water bottle (can one of the guests count as the bride’s something blue?), it’s a little unclear who James will be playing in the new film – it’s set 25 years after the original – but the fact she and Burr are wearing matching earrings does suggest they are both playing bridesmaids.

Also in the cast of the Four Weddings sequel are original stars Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Rowan Atkinson, John Hannah, Anna Chancellor and Kristin Scott Thomas, plus cameos from the likes of Susanna Reid, so James is sure to be in good company.

Advertisement

And now that filming has finished, it’s only a matter of time until the whole project is unveiled by writer Richard Curtis, director Mike Newell and script editor Emma Freud. Intriguing…