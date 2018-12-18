Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Lily James joins Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Red Nose Day sequel

Lily James joins Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Red Nose Day sequel

The special episode has added some more stars to appear alongside Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell

Annabel's Art Auction Fundraiser In Aid Of Teenage Cancer Trust & Teen Cancer America

We already knew that the original cast of classic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral were reuniting for a special Red Nose Day sequel, following in the footsteps of a similar Love Actually follow-up last year – but now, an exciting new addition to the cast has been unveiled.

Advertisement

As revealed on Instagram, the 12-minute sequel is now set to star Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Downton Abbey’s Lily James, pictured alongside social media star Tanya Burr in a handful of snaps.

Looking fairly chilly with a hot water bottle (can one of the guests count as the bride’s something blue?), it’s a little unclear who James will be playing in the new film – it’s set 25 years after the original – but the fact she and Burr are wearing matching earrings does suggest they are both playing bridesmaids.

View this post on Instagram

Bridesmaids causing trouble #RNDwedding 🎬

A post shared by Tanya Burr (@tanyaburr) on

Also in the cast of the Four Weddings sequel are original stars Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Rowan Atkinson, John Hannah, Anna Chancellor and Kristin Scott Thomas, plus cameos from the likes of Susanna Reid, so James is sure to be in good company.

Advertisement

And now that filming has finished, it’s only a matter of time until the whole project is unveiled by writer Richard Curtis, director Mike Newell and script editor Emma Freud. Intriguing…

Tags

All about Red Nose Day

Annabel's Art Auction Fundraiser In Aid Of Teenage Cancer Trust & Teen Cancer America
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant in Four Weddings and a Funeral (Sky, EH)

Kristin Scott Thomas and Anna Chancellor spotted filming Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep, Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again! (Universal, EH)

Meryl Streep could have had a bigger role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep, Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again! (Universal, EH)

Mamma Mia 2 cast talk about THAT major twist