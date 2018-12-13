Kristin Scott Thomas and Anna Chancellor spotted filming Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel

As if we weren’t already struggling to contain our excitement about the Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel.

Emma Freud, wife of director Richard Curtis, has shared a series of behind-the-scenes images from the Red Nose Day film set — all featuring some very familiar faces…

“Still looks like a duck,” Freud captioned an image of actress Anna Chancellor, better known as Henrietta “Duckface” whom Hugh Grant’s character (spoiler!) jilts at the alter.

She also posted what looks like Hugh Grant (sporting a pair of cool specs) sharing a kiss during a wedding party… but the scene is neatly obscured behind a lightbulb.

Quite an interesting kiss going on behind this lightbulb. #RNDwedding pic.twitter.com/0fK9RGtUWF — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) December 13, 2018

The Mummy actor John Hannah, who played Matthew in the original film, also made an appearance on Freud’s Twitter feed.

“Still boarish. Still lusting after Andie Macdowell. Still drunk tbh. Rupert Vansittart. The ledge,” Freud added, posting an image of Rupert Vansittart — aka George the Bore in the original film.

Still boarish. Still lusting after Andie Macdowell. Still drunk tbh. Rupert Vansittart. The ledge. #RNDwedding pic.twitter.com/JPbFClnhBd — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) December 13, 2018

Another snap featured Simon Kunz — or rather John with the Unfaithful Wife — looking rather cheeky. Maybe he got an invite to the stag-do this time around?

We did we did we didn’t think a stag night was necessary….. (or whatever that line was). #RNDwedding pic.twitter.com/A69OmaFV7I — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) December 13, 2018

Freud also posted pictures of Kristin Scott Thomas (squeal!) and Curtis ahead of filming for the sequel, before teasing some “interesting new faces”.

Supper last night with the cast of ‘4 Weddings’ ready for filming our mini sequel for @comicrelief this week. #RNDwedding pic.twitter.com/oYdSohZEBz — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) December 12, 2018

Filming our mini sequel to ‘4 Weddings’ today… entire cast assembled, plus some interesting new faces, like pic.twitter.com/1NJVX1vlGd — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) December 13, 2018

And there’s an image of someone wearing daring black pointy high heels — and what appears to be a Swan-Lake-meets-Cruella-de-Vil skirt — captioning the picture “Guess whose shoes”. (Our bet’s on Scott Thomas’ stylish character Fiona, who harbours a famous love for black).

And while we’re unsure whether that’s Scott Thomas’ foot, we’re pretty sure the “handsome usher” below is her real-life AND onscreen son, Joseph Olivennes.

This ridiculously handsome usher (now with bunny ears) is Kristen Scott Thomas’s actual son, playing the part of Kristen Scott Thomas’s actual son. #RNDwedding pic.twitter.com/WieuuKHrOA — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) December 13, 2018

In addition, it looks like we’ll see the return of David Bower as Hugh Grant’s deaf brother, David, and Timothy Walker as Angus, “the groom from the first wedding” who ended up with the wrong ring after Grant’s character forgot to bring them.

The two chaps who won ‘breakfast with the cast’ on #RNDwedding which raised enough money for @comicrelief to build a school. and ‘angus’ the groom from the 1st wedding – the one who wore the wrong ring. pic.twitter.com/XI0Zs13wEB — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) December 13, 2018

While Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid looks set to make a cameo — is she appearing as herself, or as a wedding guest?

Rupert banging on to one of our extras. #RNDwedding pic.twitter.com/Y2KbYMzKaz — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) December 13, 2018

All that’s left to know is who’s the bride, who’s the groom — and where’s Rowan Atkinson’s bumbling vicar to oversee the ceremony?