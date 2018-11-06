Concept art shows how the Wasp would have appeared in Captain America: Civil War

Although the Wasp (played by Evangeline Lilly) made her long-anticipated debut this year in Ant-Man and the Wasp, we now know that nearly wasn’t the case.

Advertisement

Marvel execs toyed with the idea of introducing the Wasp in Captain America: Civil War, but ultimately decided against the idea, perhaps fearing the new character might be lost on viewers in an already crowded ensemble film.

Marvel Studios’ Director of Visual Development Andy Park has released concept art showing how the Wasp might have looked in the movie — and it’s pretty kickass.

“Some of you may know I did a whole bunch of keyframe illustrations based on an early script draft of Civil War,” Park wrote. “Wasp was at one point going to make her debut in this movie. It was fun but I’m glad they held out to properly introduce her in Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Some of you may know I did a whole bunch of keyframe illustrations based on an early script draft of Civil War. Wasp was at one point going to make her debut in this movie. It was fun but I’m glad they held out to properly introduce her in #AntManandtheWasp @EvangelineLilly pic.twitter.com/NZjoO3W75W — Andy Park (@andyparkart) November 5, 2018

Advertisement

The picture shows Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp join forces to take down Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and while it looks incredible, we’re glad Marvel gave the Wasp a proper introduction in the end.