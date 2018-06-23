Marvel confirms Ant-Man and The Wasp “connects directly” to Avengers 4

The smallest superheroes will be "very important" in future adventures teases Marvel boss Kevin Feige

Looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp are set to make a big impact on the next Avengers movie.

With neither character featured in Infinity War, it first appeared as if the tiny heroes (played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) would have no bearing on the battle with Thanos. However, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed in a new Ant-Man featurette the film will influence what happens in the next Avengers outing.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp connects directly to Avengers 4,” he explains. “These characters are going to be very important going forward.”

So, does that mean both tiny titans survived Thanos’ massacre at the end of Infinity war? If so, was that something to do with the mysterious quantum realm, which also heavily features in the video above?

Unsurprisingly, Feige didn’t give anything away. But those treated to a recent preview of the movie also hinted that Ant-Man and the Wasp would answer questions left by the last Avengers adventure…

Just saw #AntManandtheWasp. Does it answer the "#InfinityWar question"? YES. — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) June 23, 2018

And according to other snap reviews, cinemagoers can expect plenty of laughs and “Marvel’s best sequel since The Winter Solider”. Large praise, indeed.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is Marvel's best sequel since The Winter Solider. @EvangelineLilly is one of my new favorite super heroes. @MrPeytonReed knocked it out of the park!! Tremendous movie! — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 23, 2018

I loved #AntManAndTheWasp. I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so much in a Marvel movie, though Ragnarok is up there. Nice change of pace from Infinity War. The emsemble is perfect! — Joseph Deckelmeier (@ThatHashtagJoe) June 23, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on the 3rd August