Evangeline Lilly confirms that the Wasp WILL be in Avengers 4

Though Ant-Man star Paul Rudd won’t be giving away any secrets about their involvement....

One of the biggest talking points around Avengers: Infinity War was the few heroes who were left out of it, with only a handful of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cast of characters taking a seat on the subs bench for the massive crossover event.

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was left out, of course, as was Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie – but the absence of shrinking heroes Ant-Man and the Wasp (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, whose eponymous film is released in the UK in August) was one of the more keenly felt absences, and even ended up being referenced in a marketing campaign for their own movie.

However, it now seem that absence will be made up for in Infinity War’s upcoming (and currently unnamed) sequel, with Lilly herself confirming to RadioTimes.com that The Wasp (aka Hope van Dyne) would be back for Avengers 4.

“We will see her in Avengers 4,” Lilly told RadioTimes.com. “Yes, yes.”

Realising she might have said too much, she added: “According to IMDB anyway…”

Her Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Rudd, meanwhile, was less keen to discuss his own future involvement with the sequel.

“I don’t think I can answer any questions about any of this stuff, because we all know what happens. The poisonous darts come out of nowhere right into the neck, and I collapse,” he joked.

By contrast, Lilly said she’d put some thought into where she’d like to see her character move on to in future films, be that in further Ant-Man movies or other Marvel projects.

“In the first [Ant-Man] film, Hope resolves her relationship with her father,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“In the second film, it’s all about trying to resolve her relationship and to find closure in her relationship with her mother. By the end of the second film, there is a version of closure. I won’t say what, but there’s a version.

“And so now, I feel like, emotionally and spiritually she’s a free agent. And I’m so curious about what that looks like for her.

“She has dedicated her whole life to trying to prove that she’s worthy to her father, trying to deal with the loss of her mother,” she continued.

“And also trying to take on the mantle that they once wore, this Ant-Man and the Wasp superheroism.

“Now she’s done all of that. So what does that mean for her? I mean, does she have friends? Does she have a love life? Does she stick with her career? Does she become an Avenger? Where does she go on from there?

“Who is Hope?” she concluded. “Who is Hope without all of her angst?”

Presumably, we’ll now find out in Avengers 4. Just so long as she makes it all the way to the end…

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on 3rd August