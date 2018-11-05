Outlander’s Sam Heughan auditioned for James Bond against Daniel Craig

Outlander fans have long been touting the show’s star Sam Heughan to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond. But Heughan has now revealed that they almost got their wish to see him as 007, before Craig was even cast…

The 38-year-old Scottish actor has revealed that he auditioned for the role of Bond when Pierce Brosnan departed the franchise following Die Another Day in 2002 – but eventually lost out to Craig.

“I did audition for Bond a long time ago when they were redoing it with Daniel Craig when he was Bond 21,” Hueghan told US show Live with Kelly and Ryan ahead of the premiere of the fourth season of Outlander.

“They were going to go younger with him and it was a pretty good experience. It’s about time we got a Scottish Bond.”

And if Heughan is temporarily forgetting that the original movie 007 Sean Connery is a fellow countryman, we’ll forgive him – ether way, it probably is time we had another Scottish Bond.

And with the upcoming 25th Bond film, due for release in 2020, thought to be Craig’s last outing as the super-spy, maybe that could still happen…

Bond 25 is released in 2020