Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
First look at Joaquin Phoenix’s fantastically creepy Joker

First look at Joaquin Phoenix’s fantastically creepy Joker

Joker director Todd Phillips teased haunting footage of the Walk The Line actor in the title role

Joaquin Phoenix, Getty

Todd Phillips, director of Warner Brothers’ upcoming film Joker, has released teaser footage of Joaquin Phoenix in the title role — and it’s already creeping us out.

Advertisement

The video, posted by Phillips on Instagram, begins with a clapperboard marked simply as ‘Arthur’.

The clip then shows a long-haired Phoenix, 43, staring blankly into the distance while flashing images of clowns are superimposed onto his face — before picturing Phoenix in full Joker make-up, grinning at the camera lens.

View this post on Instagram

Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

The song Laughing by Canadian band The Guess Who plays in the background.

The film, which will reportedly see Robert de Niro co-star, is set to explore the origins of the iconic Batman villain, or ‘Arthur Fleck’, as he is originally known.

Reports suggest that the movie, which will be a stand-alone and separate from the beloved DC Comics franchise, will show Fleck turning to a life of crime after he gives up on a failing career in comedy.

Advertisement

Joker is due to be released in 2019

Tags

All about Joker

Joaquin Phoenix, Getty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Robert De Niro (Getty, HF)

Robert De Niro could be joining Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie

Jared Leto "The Joker"; Sky Pics, Warner Bros, TL

Is Jared Leto playing the Joker in his own standalone movie?

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel, HF)

Chris Hemsworth teases Thor reunion in first-look Men in Black image

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

Is the Avengers 4 title hidden in a cryptic photo?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more