First look at Joaquin Phoenix’s fantastically creepy Joker

Joker director Todd Phillips teased haunting footage of the Walk The Line actor in the title role

Todd Phillips, director of Warner Brothers’ upcoming film Joker, has released teaser footage of Joaquin Phoenix in the title role — and it’s already creeping us out.

The video, posted by Phillips on Instagram, begins with a clapperboard marked simply as ‘Arthur’.

The clip then shows a long-haired Phoenix, 43, staring blankly into the distance while flashing images of clowns are superimposed onto his face — before picturing Phoenix in full Joker make-up, grinning at the camera lens.

The song Laughing by Canadian band The Guess Who plays in the background.

The film, which will reportedly see Robert de Niro co-star, is set to explore the origins of the iconic Batman villain, or ‘Arthur Fleck’, as he is originally known.

Reports suggest that the movie, which will be a stand-alone and separate from the beloved DC Comics franchise, will show Fleck turning to a life of crime after he gives up on a failing career in comedy.

Joker is due to be released in 2019