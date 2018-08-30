Accessibility Links

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel is pushed back almost a year

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel is pushed back almost a year

A new release date has been set for Top Gun: Maverick

(GERMANY OUT) Tom Cruise, Schauspieler, USA, - als Pete Mitchell im Film `Top Gun'; R: Tony Scott, - USA 1985 (Photo by Röhnert/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

There’s apparently no need for speed when it comes to the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

Originally scheduled for a 2019 release, the movie sequel starring Tom Cruise will now hit cinemas in 2020 – pushing back the film by almost a year.

Top Gun: Maverick was meant to be released on 12th July 2019, but its new date has been set as 26th June 2020.

Paramount Pictures want the extra time to present flight sequences with new planes and technology, according to Variety.

Cruise, who learned to fly a helicopter for Mission Impossible: Fallout, has also expressed his desire to fly fighter jets for real in the film and has demanded the stunts be “practical, no CGI.”

The cast for the movie so far have been confirmed as Cruise, who will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, alongside Val Kilmer, who will also again be starring as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller have also been cast, as well as Ed Harris, Jon Hamm and Lewis Pullman.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in 2020

