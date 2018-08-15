Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones get high together in first-look image from The Aeronauts

The duo are starring together for the first time since The Theory of Everything in a film about a pair of hot-air balloonists

Here’s Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones filming their new movie The Aeronauts – 2,000 feet up in a hot air balloon…

Green screen trickery, you say? Think again…

The photo above was captured at a great height, as producer Todd Lieberman explains: “A top priority for us on The Aeronauts is authenticity. With that in mind, we intend to do as much balloon filming in the sky as the weather will allow.

“This image was taken after we launched Felicity and Eddie 2,000 feet in the air, performing their scripted scene, while a helicopter captured it all. We’re fortunate that Felicity and Eddie have the nerve to do these stunts themselves as it authenticates our entire approach.”

Set in 1862, The Aeronauts tells the true story of widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) as they embark on a dangerous balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone else in history.

It’s the stars’ first film together since they played Stephen Hawking and his wife in 2015’s The Theory of Everything, which bagged Redmayne an Oscar and Jones an Academy Award nomination.

“This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim,” reads the official synopsis for the movie.

“As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other – and themselves – that help them find their place in the world they have left behind.”

The Aeronauts is directed by Bafta-nominee Tom Harper (War & Peace, Peaky Blinders) and is penned by triple Bafta-winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, National Treasure).

Also joining Jones and Redmayne in the cast are Tom Courtenay, Anne Reid, Rebecca Front, Vincent Perez, Tim McInnery, Phoebe Fox and Himesh Patel.

The Aeronauts has gone into production across the UK, but a release date is yet to be announced.