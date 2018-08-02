Accessibility Links

Home
News
Film
JJ Abrams shares cryptic set photo and Carrie Fisher tribute as Star Wars: Episode IX filming begins

JJ Abrams shares cryptic set photo and Carrie Fisher tribute as Star Wars: Episode IX filming begins

Filming is officially underway on the latest Star Wars movie, with the director saying how it is "bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie"

JJ Abrams (Getty, EH)

Filming is officially underway for Star Wars: Episode IX.

Advertisement

Director JJ Abrams confirmed the news on Twitter, revealing a first-look picture from the set and thanking the “extraordinary cast and crew”.

The producer and writer also admitted that it was “bittersweet” beginning production without the late Carrie Fisher.

The picture above shows a shot of a camera inside what looks like the Millennium Falcon, with the blurred figures of Chewbacca, John Boyega’s Finn and a third character (Daisy Ridley’s Rey?) together in the cockpit.

Abrams also said he was “grateful” to The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, and thanked George Lucas “for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part.”

Fisher – who died aged 60 in December 2016 – will still feature in the film as Princess Leia/General Organa, after Abrams announced that he would use unseen footage shot with her for The Force Awakens in Episode IX.

Meanwhile Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill also tweeted about the “bittersweet” feeling of starting production without his co-star.

“It’s bittersweet facing my final chapter without her,” he wrote. “She is simply irreplaceable. I’m finding solace in the fact that she won’t BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.”

Despite the ending of The Last Jedi, Hamill is due to reprise his role in Episode IX.

Also returning to the franchise is C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, alongside Billy Dee Williams, who will play Lando Calrissian for the first time since 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

Other returning characters for the new film include Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd.

New characters played by Richard E Grant, Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell are also joining the movie.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Episode IX is due for release in cinemas in December 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode IX

JJ Abrams (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Harrison Ford as Han Solo in star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Han Solo’s Empire Strikes Back jacket tipped to fetch up to £1 million at props auction

Carrie Fisher as General Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, JG)

What Carrie Fisher’s return tells us about Star Wars Episode IX

Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope Starring Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Alec Guinness, Peter Cushing, Peter Mayhew, David Prowse Sky pics, Lucasfilm TL

Mark Hamill pays tribute to the “irreplaceable” Carrie Fisher after her posthumous Star Wars Episode IX casting

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (LucasFilm, HF)

When is Star Wars: Episode IX out in cinemas? UK release date, cast and plot

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more