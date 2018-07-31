Accessibility Links

First look at Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984

First look at Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984

The Narcos and Game of Thrones star is looking dapper in a three-piece suit

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Pedro Pascal attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Director Patty Jenkins has shared the first image of Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984 – and he looks completely transformed as a 1980s businessman in a three-piece suit.

Jenkins has yet to reveal details about the Game of Thrones and Narcos star’s character – but there is some speculation that he will play Ed Indelicato, Diana’s ally in the police department, the character he played in the failed 2011 Wonder Woman TV pilot. Check out the image below via Jenkins’ Twitter account.

Details about the Wonder Woman sequel – which follows Gal Gadot’s Amazonian superhero as she takes on a new enemy 70 years after the events of the first film – are scant at the moment, though we do know that her new nemesis is Cheetah (played by Kristen Wiig), a British anthropologist who is gifted a few superpowers by a cheetah god. In the comics, these abilities include enhanced strength, speed and agility, plus night vision and heightened reflexes.

Check out a first-look shot of Wiig in the film below.

Jenkins has already released photos of Gadot and the returning Chris Pine, who will play the miraculously still young-looking Steve Trevor. Check them out below.

She's back… 🙅🏻‍♀️ #WW84

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

DC are yet to announce an official UK date, but Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated for a November 1st 2019 release in the US.

All about Wonder Woman 1984

