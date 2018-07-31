First look at Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984
The Narcos and Game of Thrones star is looking dapper in a three-piece suit
Director Patty Jenkins has shared the first image of Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984 – and he looks completely transformed as a 1980s businessman in a three-piece suit.
Jenkins has yet to reveal details about the Game of Thrones and Narcos star’s character – but there is some speculation that he will play Ed Indelicato, Diana’s ally in the police department, the character he played in the failed 2011 Wonder Woman TV pilot. Check out the image below via Jenkins’ Twitter account.
Can't…Stop… Watching… @PedroPascal1 !!! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/6s7YdkGQNL
— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) July 30, 2018
Details about the Wonder Woman sequel – which follows Gal Gadot’s Amazonian superhero as she takes on a new enemy 70 years after the events of the first film – are scant at the moment, though we do know that her new nemesis is Cheetah (played by Kristen Wiig), a British anthropologist who is gifted a few superpowers by a cheetah god. In the comics, these abilities include enhanced strength, speed and agility, plus night vision and heightened reflexes.
Check out a first-look shot of Wiig in the film below.
Enter Barbara Minerva… #WW84 pic.twitter.com/56f8Diu7So
— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 27, 2018
Jenkins has already released photos of Gadot and the returning Chris Pine, who will play the miraculously still young-looking Steve Trevor. Check them out below.
Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/BCLARdVuTu
— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 13, 2018
DC are yet to announce an official UK date, but Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated for a November 1st 2019 release in the US.