It was previously reported that she had been working on a script with DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns.

Jenkins is set to be paid $8 million to write, direct and produce the movie according to Variety.

Wonder Woman, the fourth movie in the extended DC universe, broke numerous box office records and earned overwhelmingly favourable first reviews from critics when it was released this year.

However, director James Cameron challenged the film's feminist credentials, leading Jenkins to pen this response to the Avatar director:

"James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman…if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we."