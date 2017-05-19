The first reviews for Wonder Woman are overwhelmingly positive
The first wave of social media reactions from early screenings have been pretty much unanimous in their praise
DC fans can breathe a sigh of relief: it looks as if the comic book juggernaut’s cold streak on the silver screen is coming to an end.
Early screenings of the new Wonder Woman film are underway, and the first wave of reactions has been overwhelmingly positive.
The film, directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster, The Killing) tracks Wonder Woman's (Gadot) origin story, as she leaves her home in the Amazons to fight in World War I. Critics have lauded Gadot's performance and commented on tonal improvements in comparison with previous DC films. It appears as if the dearth in quality since Christopher Nolan's Batman films may finally be over.
It is also a win for women in the film industry, as the first female superhero film helmed by a female director.