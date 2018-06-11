Mark Hamill reveals surprising piece of Star Wars trivia about on-screen mother Natalie Portman

It’s one of the sad facts of Star Wars that Luke Skywalker never met his mother. The last Jedi had no memory of Padme Amidala after she died in childbirth during Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (although somehow Luke’s twin sister Leia claimed to have known her mum, but let’s just blame that little plot hole on the Force, shall we?).

And in a case of life imitating art, it turns out that Mark Hamill has never met her either. On the 37th birthday of star Natalie Portman, who played Padme in the prequels, the Skywalker actor revealed he’s never crossed paths with Portman.

Join us in a round of thunderous applause for Natalie Portman on her birthday! pic.twitter.com/A1EYyS50k3 — Star Wars (@starwars) June 9, 2018

FUN FACT: I've never met this woman. https://t.co/YYIFku1CVQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 9, 2018

True, the two actors have never actually starred in a movie together, but it’s fair to assume the biggest stars from a galaxy far far away would have gravitated towards each other at some point.

And they almost did: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson revealed on Twitter that Portman had actually stopped by the film’s set, but Hamill was absent at the time.

She came by set once but I think you had already wrapped – they were shooting Annihilation at Pinewood while we were winding down. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 9, 2018

Then Hamill also dropped another piece of trivia: he’s never met the baby who portrayed his character in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

MORE FAMILIAL FUN FACTS: I've never met my infant self. pic.twitter.com/8dueusnt4W — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2018

And here’s one more bonus fact for you: that baby was Aidan Barton, son of Revenge of the Sith editor Roger Barton. And he played both Luke and Leia.

Blown, our mind is.