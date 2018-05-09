Has Mark Hamill let slip a major cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

Mark Hamill appears to have accidentally dropped a spoiler about a cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Speaking to the Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart podcast, Hamill confirmed that a certain Star Wars regular will make an appearance in the forthcoming spin-off.

Hamill revealed that C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels will have a part in movie, saying: “Daniels was so happy, because he’s in every single Star Wars movie. Every single one. All the prequels, he’s in Rogue One, he’s in Solo. Whoops!”

Trying to play down the spoiler, he continued: “I hope that’s not, erm, but anyway, he’s in every single Star Wars movie. That’s not such a reveal – all Star Wars fans expect him to be in every movie.”

Whether Daniels will appear as C-3PO or another character, it is not yet clear.

There’s not long to wait before we find out because Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 24th May.