Scream 5 wraps filming and producer reveals title of “undeniably new” movie

The writer of the original Scream movie, Kevin Williamson, announced that the title of the fifth “undeniably new” edition of the hit movie franchise would be… Scream.

So, while not exactly imaginative, it does signify a return to the essence of the slasher franchise, which revolutionised the genre in the 1990s with its tongue-in-cheek humour and knowing horror clichés.

Williamson is executive producer on Scream 5 and tweeted: “That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans.”

That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RCuhVUclG4 — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

He added: “I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve [Campbell], Courteney [Cox], David [Arquette] and Marley [Shelton], and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team.

He continued: “…and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022.”

Scream 5 was confirmed in 2011 at the time of the last movie in the franchise, but its development has been stymied by the bankruptcy of its production company, The Weinstein Co, after the sex abuse allegations and subsequent imprisonment of Harvey Weinstein.

According to EW, Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of the Radio Silence film group, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

“The level of respect we have for [Craven’s] work it’s impossible to fully express,” said Gillett. “But when we read the story that Guy and Jamie put on the page, there was something so undeniably new and also something so undeniably Scream about it. And we just knew that we had to be a part of it.”

Scream is scheduled for release in January 2022.

