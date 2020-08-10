When is BBC’s The Watch released? Terry Pratchett show’s cast, plot and latest news

Terry Pratchett is doubtless one of the most adored British authors of all time and the late writer’s works have always been ripe for adaptation.

And following the success of 2019’s Good Omens series, another series based on Pratchett’s writing is on the way, with BBC Studios set to release The Watch, an eight-part comedy drama series adapted from the City Watch subset of his Discworld novels.

With a new image of the series having now been unveiled and a release date set, anticipation is high for the news series.

Read on for everything you need to know The Watch.

When is The Watch released in the UK?

The series has now been confirmed to begin in January 2021 on BBC America, although a UK release date is not yet forthcoming.

Much like Killing Eve, The Watch was commissioned by BBC America and will likely air in the UK on one of the BBC channels, though this is currently unconfirmed.

What is The Watch about?

The Watch is a police procedural set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork where crime has been legalised.

The show will follow the cops of the City Watch as they rise from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe.

BBC Studios said that the show “gleefully rips up the genre rulebook, [and] follows several of Terry Pratchett’s best-loved creations on a riotous and emotional odyssey”.

The full synopsis reads, “The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.”

Is there a trailer for The Watch?

There’s no trailer as yet, but to help whet your appetite for the upcoming series you can take a look at the new image below, which was released in August 2020.

Who is in the cast of The Watch?

The cast is led by Richard Dormer, best known for playing the flaming-sword wielding Beric Dondarrion in Game of Thrones, who will be starring as Sam Vines, Captain of the Watch (no, not that one).

“I’m so thrilled to be part of this brilliant madness and mayhem!” said Dormer, “I was immediately drawn to the multitude of layers to Sam Vimes, and I find the dynamic between him and his band of disenfranchised comrades very compelling.”

He will be joined by Jo Eaton-Kent as Constable Cheery, a forensics expert ostracised by her own kin, and Adam Hugil as Constable Carrot, the idealistic new recruit raised by dwarves.

Marama Corlett (Sick Note), Lara Rossi (Cheat) and Sam Adewunmi (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man) also star.

Meanwhile Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth), James Fleet (Outlander), Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Deep State), and Bianca Simone Mannie (Homeland_ have also all joined the cast.

