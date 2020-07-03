Where are the cast of Love Island: Australia now? Your guide to who is still together

If you’re hooked on Love Island: Australia right now, you’ve probably been wondering what the islanders are up to now. After all, the series was filmed two years ago, and 24 months is a long time in showbiz.

So we did some digging to find out what they’re doing in 2020, and we can reveal that one of the couples is still together, but which one?

Warning: this article contains spoilers about Love Island: Australia season one, which is airing on ITV2 right now.

Amelia

She came into the villa with Shelby on day 18, and immediately caught Josh’s eye.

He was in five different couples before getting together with her on day 24, but clearly those first 23 days for Josh didn’t matter, as the couple – who finished third on the show – are still together till this day.

They regularly share loved up photos on their Instagram, like this one of them during isolation.

Shelby

She eventually coupled up with Dom after bouncing around in the villa, however, things didn’t last between the pair.

Dom announced that they’d decided to end things, saying: “We have decided that we are best off as friends. This is something we had both recently discussed and agreed upon and is not a sudden decision.”

He then dated fellow Islander Tayla for a few months, but they split up last year. Shelby is now loved up with her boyfriend Harry Binks – who is a motocross rider.

Teddy

He certainly ruffled Eden’s feathers when he asked to take Erin on a date after arriving as a bombshell, but it wasn’t enough to win Erin over.

Since being on the show, Teddy has spoken about his hardship after lucrative deals dried up for him.

He said: “It dries up quite quickly, and then all of a sudden three months later no one cares about Love Island season one anymore, you’ve spent all your money, you’ve got credit card debt and I found myself on Seek looking for jobs basically.”

Thankfully, he seems to have got back on his feet now and has started a career in e-commerce.

Dom

He left the show with Shelby, but the pair decided to stay friends instead.

Dom wasn’t completely unlucky in love, though, as he ended up dating another contestant, Tayla Damir.

Things didn’t last between them though, and Tayla is now in a new relationship. Dom sparked rumours that he might be dating Lottie Tomlinson after he posted a picture of them on his Instagram. However, neither have confirmed this.

One things for sure, he’s still very much in a bromance with Josh.

Who said romance was dead?

Edyn ‘Mac’

Shortly after appearing on the show, Mac started her own YouTube channel answering questions from fans and sharing videos such as one titled: “boyfriend rates my outfits.”

And yes that isn’t just a made-up title and does mean that she’s now in a relationship.

Mac has been dating The Bachelor’s Apollo Jackson – who works as a DJ – for just under two years now.

The couple confirmed their romance in January 2019, and have been sharing lots of loved up pics on Instagram ever since.

Jaxon

Despite coupling with Shelby on the show, Jaxon left all on his Jack Jones.

He’s since being doing a little bit of modelling and promotion for brands on his social media.

And last year, he was planning to make a return to the spotlight on Australia’s Ninja Warrior, however, his scenes were cut due to time constraints.

John James

His Love Island experience didn’t last long, after he decided to quit the villa after just a few days of arriving as bombshell.

These days, John is focusing on his DJ-ing career and has promised fans they’ll see new music soon.

As for girlfriends, your guess is as good ours! John keeps a very low profile on the ‘gram so it’s not clear whether he’s dating or not.

He hasn’t cropped up on any other reality shows, though, since appearing on the UK’s Big Brother and Love Island – are John’s reality TV days behind him?

Francoise

After being caught in a love triangle with Elias and Millie, Fran left the villa on her own.

Like many of her co-stars, she’s managed to forge a very successful influencing career, promoting content for delivery services, watches and make up brands.

She’s also kept in contact with some of her LI pals, including Cassidy, Erin, Shelby and Mac.

As for her love life, it looks like Fran has been looking for love life online, recently signing up to Bumble to meet new people while in quarantine.

Elias

A lot of the ladies had their eye on Elias when he was in the villa, however, he left the Island a single man and said he might slide into the DMs of a girl he had spoken to previously on Instagram.

After the show, there were rumours he’d dated both Francoise and Cassidy.

Nowadays you can find him modelling, surfing and promoting brands on his Instagram – where he has over 100k followers.

He was dating a model named Effy Harvard, however, the pair haven’t posted any photos of each other in a long while.

Tayla

Tayla may have won the show with Grant, but she didn’t get much of a chance to celebrate. Less than three weeks after the show’s finale, it was revealed that Grant actually had a girlfriend, and had gone on the series purely for the purposes of self-promotion. The worst bit? His girlfriend took him back!

No skin off Tayla’s nose though, she got together with one of the other lads from the series, Dom Thomas. They split up in June last year, and Tayla began a relationship with AFL football player Nathan Broad. Work-wise, Tayla has harnessed the power of influencing, representing various brands and launching her own line of scrunchies.

Eden

Eden was a runner up on season one, and stayed with partner Erin for a few months before splitting up. The break-up was ugly, with all sorts of accusations flying around and Erin posting a “tell-all video” on YouTube. Eden has put that chapter of his life behind him now, and is dating Cyrell Jiminez-Paule, who appeared on the Australian version of Married at First Sight. The couple had their first baby together earlier this year.

Eden has also enjoyed success as a model, winning Mr World Australia in 2019.

Cassidy

Despite being unlucky in love on the show, Cassidy has made a great influencing career for herself in the years that have followed. She promotes lots of different brands and says the influencing is harder work than people think. She has remained BFFs with Francoise from the show, and she’s in love with a new man (although she’s keeping his identity a secret).

Millie

Millie stayed in a relationship with Mark for a few months after the show, but eventually they called time on the relationship. Millie is very active as an influencer, and she still posts lots of cute dog pics.

Josh

Thank goodness for Josh, the only original islander to find love on the show! He is still with latecomer Amelia, and the couple are very much in love. Josh is obviously great at maintaining relationships, as he has continued his bromance with Dom too – they even have a podcast together called Intelligence Pending with Josh and Dom.

Charlie

Despite only appearing on the show for a few days, Charlie has continued to build his profile and launched his own clothing line, Cabu. He is also pursuing a career in acting and singing.

Justin

Justin is still modelling, and has continued to build his profile since the show, also appearing on the Australian I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. He welcomed his first child, Leo, into the world in May this year, although he had already split up with the baby’s mum, Anita.

Grant

Sure, he won the series with Tayla, but Grant will always be remembered for being the bad boy who conned everyone into believing he was single, when actually he had a girlfriend, Lucy back in Aus! She took him back, the couple are still together and Grant got his wish of becoming famous, leaving Tayla out in the cold.

Grant has launched his own clothing line, called Royal Apparel, which he models himself.

Erin

After a difficult, highly-publicised break-up with Eden, Erin found love with a man called Mike, and the couple moved in together.

She’s had an exciting couple of years, travelling round Europe, launching her own fashion line called That’s so Fetch, and taking part in this year’s series of the Aussie version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Natasha

Tasha has become an A Grade influencer since leaving the villa – she has a YouTube channel purely dedicated to her trying on clothes. She also owns a luxury hair and beauty salon.

Kim

After entering as a bombshell contestant, Kim didn’t last long on the show. She seems to be fine now though, and is still a bikini model, as well as an influencer.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. Check out our Love Island: Australia contestants guide. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.