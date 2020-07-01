Star Wars announces 6 new books inspired by The Mandalorian for fans of all ages

Star Wars has announced that six brand new books inspired by hit Disney Plus series The Mandalorian are set for release, starting from later this year.

Some of the books will tell original stories based on the characters of the acclaimed spin-off, while others will offer fresh details on the world of the show or exclusive artwork from the creative team.

The new series kicks off with The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season One), which will feature concept art and illustrations from the minds behind the series, showing initial visions for pivotal characters and scenes.

Meanwhile, a brand new novel based on characters from the show is in the works from writer Adam Christopher, who recently penned Stranger Things tie-in book Darkness on the Edge of Town.

Plot details are yet to be revealed, but both books are pegged for release before the end of the year.

Also included in the line-up is another heavy duty reference guide from renowned publisher DK, titled The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide. Those familiar with their similar titles will know to expect an informative overview of the show’s expanding universe.

There will also be a slate of titles released specifically for younger fans, including The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies (intended for Level 2 readers) and an untitled storybook from Brooke Vitale, as well as a junior novelisation written by Joe Schreiber.

While these projects are yet to be assigned confirmed release dates, they will hit store shelves throughout this coming winter and spring.

In addition to these books, Disney has previously announced The Mandalorian comic books to be published by Marvel and IDW Publishing, as well as a variety of activity packs.

The Mandalorian is expected to return for its second season later this year, which is said to be featuring fan favourite characters Ashoka Tano and Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus.