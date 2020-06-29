Accessibility Links

Catchphrase to become first ITV entertainment show to resume filming

Stephen Mulhern will return to record ten new episodes next week - with no studio audience and new safety measures in place.

Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern (ITV)

Catchphrase will become ITV’s first entertainment show to resume filming, with 10 new episodes of the game show set to be recorded next week.

Stephen Mulhern will return to front the show, with a number of safety protocols put in place as per industry guidelines including online health declaration forms and physical changes to the set, galleries and make-up rooms.

Other new measures that will be implemented include the creation of working ‘bubble’ groups, staggered start times and changes to the catering service while crew will maintain safe social distancing and contributors and crew will have their temperatures checked daily.

Meanwhile cleaning and sanitisation of studios and filming areas will happen on a daily basis and equipment will be assigned to individual crew members.

The episodes, for which there will be no live studio audience, will be broadcast in the autumn on STV and ITV.

Mulhern said: “We were always due to start filming now so it’s great that we are in a position that we can do so.

“It feels so good to be back in the studio and it’s taken a huge amount of work from the crew and all at STV Productions who make the show and ITV who broadcast it to get us back up and running safely. We can’t wait to start.”

ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe added: “All the teams have worked incredibly hard to get us back filming and the production team have protocols in place in line with Government guidelines to make sure that we are doing this in as safe a way as possible for the crew, contributors and everyone involved.

“We can’t wait to get going and Stephen is the perfect host to kick off entertainment post lockdown.”

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

